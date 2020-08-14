Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch

(KY3)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Torrential rain producing showers and thunderstorms continue to push across the state. For this reason, a Flash Flood Watch is out for many into tonight. That may get extended into Saturday across the eastern half of the state.

I’ve been warning you for days this was a tropical rain producing setup that could cause issues and Mother Nature is delivering the goods. Some areas can pick up 1″-3″ of rain in a short time period and there’s the chance for locally higher amounts. The potential is there for a local severe flash flood somewhere across the area.

A few showers and storms continue into Saturday with the greatest concentration across the east. It won’t rain all day, but some decent totals will again be possible.

As we roll into Sunday, we find a cold front dropping in here from the northwest. This September cold front will have a broken line of showers and storms with it as it sweeps through here. Temps behind this for next week will feel awesome and well below normal.

This pattern may become rather unsettled, giving us the threat for some rain.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jessamine Co. mother develops ‘learning pod’ for at-home instruction

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The pandemic is forcing many parents to create ‘learning pods.’ The idea is to have one parent assist children with virtual learning as others head to work.

News

Parent of special needs student shares virtual learning challenges, rewards

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Liam López is preparing to make the big jump into middle school -- virtually.

News

Harrison Co. schools consult with pediatricians, health officials on reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Harrison County schools were the first to close in Kentucky following the governor’s recommendation back in March.

News

One week into classes, Georgetown College details steps taken to contain COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
As districts and universities decide how classes will look this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday marks the end of the first week of classes at Georgetown University.

Latest News

News

Ky. health departments can now issue citations to businesses not enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky health departments can now cite businesses that are not complying with the mandate to wear masks.

Lexington

Owner says he hopes to open new Lexington entertainment complex this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
George Krikorian spent most of his life developing entertainment centers, mostly in California. Instead of an empty lot at the corner of South Broadway and High Street, he immediately saw an opportunity.

News

2 charged with criminal abuse of a child in Laurel Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Arrest citations from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office state that two people have been charged with criminal abuse of a three-year-old.

Regional

Pikeville Medical Center hosted ribbon-cutting ceremony

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Pikeville Medical Center is celebrating the groundbreaking for the new Children's Hospital and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Appalachian Valley Autism Center.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 4th highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Whitley County woman finally gets Union College degree at 92 years old

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Whitley County woman is now a college graduate more than 75 years after enrolling in college.