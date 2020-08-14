Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Torrential rain producing showers and thunderstorms continue to push across the state. For this reason, a Flash Flood Watch is out for many into tonight. That may get extended into Saturday across the eastern half of the state.

I’ve been warning you for days this was a tropical rain producing setup that could cause issues and Mother Nature is delivering the goods. Some areas can pick up 1″-3″ of rain in a short time period and there’s the chance for locally higher amounts. The potential is there for a local severe flash flood somewhere across the area.

A few showers and storms continue into Saturday with the greatest concentration across the east. It won’t rain all day, but some decent totals will again be possible.

As we roll into Sunday, we find a cold front dropping in here from the northwest. This September cold front will have a broken line of showers and storms with it as it sweeps through here. Temps behind this for next week will feel awesome and well below normal.

This pattern may become rather unsettled, giving us the threat for some rain.

