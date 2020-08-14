Cinemark Fayette Mall opens after being closed since March

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in months, you can see a movie in an actual movie theater. And there’s been no shortage of people in line to get some of that movie theater popcorn today. People tell WKYT they feel comfortable coming to the theater because of the safety changes in place.

The Cinemark Theater at Fayette Mall reopened its doors Friday afternoon after being closed since March.

You'll notice signs telling you to put your mask on, and markers on the floor telling people to stand six feet apart when in line.

There’s also plexiglass separating the employees and movie goers.

“You can do a screening with you and your twenty friends,” said movie goer Sherry Coles. “They’ve done that a reduced rate, so you know the people you’re going to be in the movie theater with, so I thought that was pretty cool.”

Beyond just being excited to get her popcorn today, Sherry Coles says she felt safe coming back to the theater since the seats will be cleaned in between movie showings.

There will be also be empty seats and rows in between patrons to keep up with social distancing guidelines.

The theater manager says they’ve already seen a spike in ticket sales today, even though the first showing wasn’t until a little after three.

Movie showings have been reduced to limit the amount of people in the theater at one time, and to make sure employees have enough time to clean each theater.

