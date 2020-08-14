Advertisement

Coaching changes within Frederick Douglass basketball programs

Boys head coach Kurt Young is off to South Alabama and girls head man Shawn Ransom has resigned to pursue the boys opening.
Kurt Young and Shawn Ransom.
Kurt Young and Shawn Ransom.(Douglass Athletics.)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frederick Douglass boys basketball program is looking for a new coach after Kurt Young made his resignation official on Friday.

Young was chosen as the first boys coach in program history in 2017 and this past season, he led the Broncos to that huge upset of Henry Clay in the district tournament. His team then advanced to the 11th Region semifinals.

Young will now be an assistant under former South Laurel standout Richie Riley at South Alabama.

In a related story, Shawn Ransom has resigned as the girls coach at Douglass so he can pursue the boys’ vacancy.

Like Young, Ransom was the first basketball coach hired at Douglass. He says it has always been his dream to lead the boys program.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Report: OVC presidents vote that schools can play non-conference football in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The report states that the OVC plans to play their conference schedule in the spring.

Sports

Legendary Lexington Catholic basketball coach Tommy Starns dies at 86

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Starns made Lexington Catholic a contender, leading the Knights to the state tournament in 1966, 1977 and 1985.

Sports

2021 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler commits to Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Chandler committed to the Volunteers over Kentucky, Memphis and others.

News

KHSAA to vote next week to solidify fall sport dates

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will vote August 20 on a list of dates at the table to get practices and games back up and moving.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Emmert said the NCAA will try to stage the fall sports championships in the winter and spring

News

UK Athletics Director discusses plans for fall sports

Updated: 23 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Sports

Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting in Lexington

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
In the 31st meeting between the sisters, Serena rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory

Sports

Two Southland teams playing non-conference games

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The league announced the postponement of fall football on Thursday.

Sports

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The trainer is a four-time Kentucky Derby winner who turns 84 next month.

Sports

Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
It calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions.”