Coaching changes within Frederick Douglass basketball programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frederick Douglass boys basketball program is looking for a new coach after Kurt Young made his resignation official on Friday.

Young was chosen as the first boys coach in program history in 2017 and this past season, he led the Broncos to that huge upset of Henry Clay in the district tournament. His team then advanced to the 11th Region semifinals.

Young will now be an assistant under former South Laurel standout Richie Riley at South Alabama.

In a related story, Shawn Ransom has resigned as the girls coach at Douglass so he can pursue the boys’ vacancy.

Like Young, Ransom was the first basketball coach hired at Douglass. He says it has always been his dream to lead the boys program.

