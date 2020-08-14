Advertisement

Crash blocking traffic on U.S. 27 in Garrard County

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Aug. 14, 2020
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) -

Officials at Bluegrass 911 Communications in Garrard County say a crash is causing a lengthy street closure.

They say a car wrecked into a pole on U.S. 27 across from McDonald's around 11 p.m. Thursday. That caused the pole and power lines to come down.

Crews say the driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The road is expected to be closed for between four and six hours.

Officials say there is one emergency lane open for emergency vehicles.

This story will be updated throughout the morning.

