Harrison Co. schools consult with pediatricians, health officials on reopening plans

By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) – Harrison County schools were the first to close in Kentucky following the governor’s recommendation back in March.

While they’re continuing to follow his guidance for the first month of classes, they’re making plans and hope to reopen for in-person instruction by September 28.

They say when the district is allowed to reopen, they’re ready.

The school board admits they’re educators, not healthcare professionals.

That’s why they worked closely with WEDCO and local pediatricians to create a plan.

Pediatrician Stephen Besson said the plan for in-person instruction is thorough and goes to great lengths to protect students.

One of its biggest strengths is how students will be able to spread out in the classroom.

He points out that with the distance, transmission within the same room is still low.

“We would not recommend testing, for example, for a child who sits in the back of the classroom, who the child in the front left corner perhaps tested positive. We would recommend testing for everyone in the back row. Maybe for the kids next to them if they are within that 6 feet for more than 15 minutes without a mask,” says Dr. Besson.

Based on all the guidelines in the plan, Dr. Besson also said teachers are protected and that there’s a very low chance they could get the virus from students within the classroom.

The school board says it’s also working to bring hot spots to parts of the county where the internet isn’t available.

