Health dept. reports 4th highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 50.

The new cases from Thursday bring the county’s total to 4,287. It’s the fourth-highest one-day increase in cases.

COVID-19 testing available at new, and familiar, locations in Lexington

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 84 cases, Aug. 6
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 80 cases, Aug. 12

The current official state totals are 37,686 cases and 796 deaths.

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. They say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

