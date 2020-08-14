Jessamine Co. mother develops ‘learning pod’ for at-home instruction

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – The pandemic is forcing many parents to create ‘learning pods.’ The idea is to have one parent assist children with virtual learning as others head to work.

“I was very clear with our friends’ kids, like, ‘Listen this is not a play date,’” says parent Kendra White.

White is getting ready for back to school by turning her home into a learning environment. She has set up a learning pod for her two kids and three other children.

“It was taxing for parents, because mom and dad would go to work full time and then at 5 o’clock they would be expected to teach for a few hours, or facilitate, like, ‘Did you get it done,’ and that’s a lot in the midst of a pandemic. We saw a need and was like we want to stay safe at home.”

Since schools run on a bell schedule, White says she’ll even have her own bell.

“At 9′o clock, ding-ding, we’re are sitting at my big farm table. We’re going to go to first period. When the bell rings I’m going to let them go to the bathroom. We’ll take a lunch break.”

White will even have them do 30 minutes of physical activity. She feels it’s safer for children to have adult supervision as they navigate virtual learning. She says parents are just trying to do the best they can given the unique circumstances.

“When we go back to school hopefully sooner rather than later, I just want them to be ready and prepared. I don’t want it to be an extension of summer,” says White.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.