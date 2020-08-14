Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man writing bad checks

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been committing crimes around central Kentucky.

Detective Matt Lytle says William Steele has been writing fraudulent checks around the commonwealth for the past several weeks, totaling at least $30,000.

The sheriff’s office says he’s been doing so in Jessamine, Bardstown, Lexington, Beautyville, and Winchester.

They say Steele has purchased several zero turn lawn mowers and golf carts using fraudulent checks to sell them for cash.

The sheriff’s office wants businesses be aware of him.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you can contact Jessamine County Dispatch at 859-887-5447.

This is the vehicle William Steele was last seen driving. (WKYT)

