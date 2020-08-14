Advertisement

Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man writing bad checks

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office says William Steele has been writing bad checks over the last few weeks across the commonwealth.
The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office says William Steele has been writing bad checks over the last few weeks across the commonwealth.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been committing crimes around central Kentucky.

Detective Matt Lytle says William Steele has been writing fraudulent checks around the commonwealth for the past several weeks, totaling at least $30,000.

The sheriff’s office says he’s been doing so in Jessamine, Bardstown, Lexington, Beautyville, and Winchester.

They say Steele has purchased several zero turn lawn mowers and golf carts using fraudulent checks to sell them for cash.

The sheriff’s office wants businesses be aware of him.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you can contact Jessamine County Dispatch at 859-887-5447. 

This is the vehicle William Steele was last seen driving.
This is the vehicle William Steele was last seen driving.(WKYT)

