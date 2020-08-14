Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/16: Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman has had a very busy first eight months in office. She’s working as part of a team to manage a pandemic, and ensure children are educated. Prior to her election as lieutenant governor with Gov. Andy Beshear, she was a teacher and assistant principal. She joined Bill Bryant to talk about her thoughts on the start of school amid a pandemic, how her experience of being an educator impacts her leadership and more.

You can find the latest information on COVID-19 in Kentucky here.

The year 2020 has been a challenging year for local leaders, including Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton. The career registered nurse has been leading the city as it navigates this pandemic and she is pushing the community to face up to tough social issues, including systemic racism. All of this comes as economic activity is down and revenue for the city has been dropping. Mayor Gorton joins WKYT to talk about her biggest challenges so far, how her experience as a nurse play into the city’s response to COVID-19 and more on Lexington’s response to racial justice issues.

