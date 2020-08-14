Advertisement

KHSAA to vote next week to solidify fall sport dates

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will vote August 20 on a list of dates at the table to get practices and games back up and moving.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The KHSAA Board of Control will vote to allow regular practices to begin August 24 and fall sport seasons to start September 7. Football games would begin September 11.

High school golf competition and practices are underway across the bluegrass as they have been granted permission based off guidelines and considerable social distancing.

KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett spoke to WKYT Thursday on the tough decision the board will need to make.

“I’m personally not as concerned about the two hours of practice or games each day,” said Tackett. “It’s the other 22 hours and what are the kids doing and are they really protecting themselves. We don’t have a bubble like the NCAA can do with D1 athletes or the pros so you know they have a lot to evaluate next week.”

Several states have already postponed fall sports.

East Jessamine Head Football coach Mike Bowlin says a football season in the spring is possible but not ideal based on scheduling and other athletes participating in other sports. Bowlin says the drive to play now is keeping his team's spirit up.

“You would hate to see that all go to waste and the season be cancelled or possibly pushed back,” said Bowlin. “These seniors are dying to play, I know our state is dying to play so if we get to play that would be great.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

