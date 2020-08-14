Advertisement

Legendary Lexington Catholic basketball coach Tommy Starns dies at 86

Starns made Lexington Catholic a contender, leading the Knights to the state tournament in 1966, 1977 and 1985.
Former Lexington Catholic head coach Tommy Starns.
Former Lexington Catholic head coach Tommy Starns.(KHSAA)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary Lexington Catholic basketball coach Tommy Starns died Thursday night at the age of 86. Mark Starns said his dad suffered a heart attack.

Tommy Starns made Lexington Catholic a contender, leading the Knights to the state tournament in 1966, 1977 and 1985. He had 371 career victories.

During his time at Lexington Catholic, he competed against coaching icons such a Henry Clay’s Al Prewitt, Bryan Station’s Bobby Barlow, Lafayette’s Jack Sutherland and Tates Creek’s Nolan Barger.

Starns was a high school teammate of Prewitt at Henry Clay and they played for the Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen in 1952.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

2021 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler commits to Tennessee

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Chandler committed to the Volunteers over Kentucky, Memphis and others.

News

KHSAA to vote next week to solidify fall sport dates

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will vote August 20 on a list of dates at the table to get practices and games back up and moving.

Sports

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Emmert said the NCAA will try to stage the fall sports championships in the winter and spring

News

UK Athletics Director discusses plans for fall sports

Updated: 22 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Latest News

Sports

Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting in Lexington

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
In the 31st meeting between the sisters, Serena rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory

Sports

Two Southland teams playing non-conference games

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The league announced the postponement of fall football on Thursday.

Sports

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The trainer is a four-time Kentucky Derby winner who turns 84 next month.

Sports

Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
It calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions.”

Sports

Terry Wilson named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm watch list

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:03 PM EDT
|
By UK Athletics
This award is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

Lexington

UK Athletics Director discusses plans for fall sports

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:11 AM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff and David W. Baker
University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart held a virtual meeting Thursday morning to discuss the school’s plans for fall sports.