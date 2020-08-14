Legendary Lexington Catholic basketball coach Tommy Starns dies at 86

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary Lexington Catholic basketball coach Tommy Starns died Thursday night at the age of 86. Mark Starns said his dad suffered a heart attack.

Tommy Starns made Lexington Catholic a contender, leading the Knights to the state tournament in 1966, 1977 and 1985. He had 371 career victories.

During his time at Lexington Catholic, he competed against coaching icons such a Henry Clay’s Al Prewitt, Bryan Station’s Bobby Barlow, Lafayette’s Jack Sutherland and Tates Creek’s Nolan Barger.

Starns was a high school teammate of Prewitt at Henry Clay and they played for the Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen in 1952.

RIP, Tommy Starns, who coached Lexington Catholic to the Boys' Sweet Sixteen three times (1966, '77, 85). He died last night at age 86. Starns never got enough credit for making the Knights competitive with Lexington's powerhouse public schools.https://t.co/XfRuGU7gJB pic.twitter.com/jKlFfInRcR — Mike Fields (@MikeFieldsKY) August 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.