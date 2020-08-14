Legendary Lexington Catholic basketball coach Tommy Starns dies at 86
Starns made Lexington Catholic a contender, leading the Knights to the state tournament in 1966, 1977 and 1985.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Legendary Lexington Catholic basketball coach Tommy Starns died Thursday night at the age of 86. Mark Starns said his dad suffered a heart attack.
Tommy Starns made Lexington Catholic a contender, leading the Knights to the state tournament in 1966, 1977 and 1985. He had 371 career victories.
During his time at Lexington Catholic, he competed against coaching icons such a Henry Clay’s Al Prewitt, Bryan Station’s Bobby Barlow, Lafayette’s Jack Sutherland and Tates Creek’s Nolan Barger.
Starns was a high school teammate of Prewitt at Henry Clay and they played for the Blue Devils in the Sweet Sixteen in 1952.
