Advertisement

Lexington Police, Safe Kids Coalition talk about the right age to leave children home alone

In Kentucky there's no legal limit for how old a child has to be before they can be home alone.
In Kentucky there's no legal limit for how old a child has to be before they can be home alone.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Kentucky there is no law that says how old a child has to be before they can be home alone.

Still, the registered nurse who oversees the safe kids coalition in Fayette County tells WKYT there are some good guidelines.

“Everything that I’ve read has been probably not under 11 should not be home alone,” said Sherri Hannan with Safe Kids Coalition. “Just because kids don’t have to developmental skills, they don’t have the problem-solving skills to make good choices if something were to happen.”

But really, it comes down to each individual child, and each family.

Are they mature enough to handle being alone, and are they able to get help or notify the correct person if there's an emergency.

Hannan says it’s best to start small, by leaving the house for short trips, and making sure those go smoothly, before you leave a child home for several hours or while you’re at work.

“But a parent needs to decide the maturity level,” Hannan said. “The emotional developmental level of the child. How they react to stress and challenges. Do they follow the rules? So if you say no friends over while I’m at work can you trust that they will do that.”

Hannan says it’s also important to make sure they have access to a phone, so they can call if they have questions, or if there’s an emergency.

It’s a good idea to go over those scenarios before you leave the house.

WKYT also talked to Lexington police about this. They told us a big thing is making sure your kids don’t tell people they’re going to be home alone, so no social media posts or letting friends know.

You may also want to go over what to do if there’s a knock at the door. The sergeant we talked to told his his kids don’t answer the door unless a parent is home.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cinemark Fayette Mall opens after being closed since March

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Cinemark Theater at Fayette Mall reopened its doors Friday afternoon after being closed since March.

Sports

Coaching changes within Frederick Douglass basketball programs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Boys head coach Kurt Young is off to South Alabama and girls head man Shawn Ransom has resigned to pursue the boys opening.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Sports

Report: OVC presidents vote that schools can play non-conference football in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
The report states that the OVC plans to play their conference schedule in the spring.

Latest News

Sports

Legendary Lexington Catholic basketball coach Tommy Starns dies at 86

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Starns made Lexington Catholic a contender, leading the Knights to the state tournament in 1966, 1977 and 1985.

Lexington

Catholic Diocese of Lexington releases names of priests accused of sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Catholic Diocese of Lexington has released a list of priests accused of sexual abuse of minors.

Sports

2021 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler commits to Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Chandler committed to the Volunteers over Kentucky, Memphis and others.

News

Election plans revealed; Gov. Beshear confirms 679 new cases, 8 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Beshear started Friday’s briefing announcing he and Secretary of State Michael Adams have reached an agreement on how to run the General Election.

News

Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man writing bad checks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been committing crimes around central Kentucky.

News

Jessamine Co. mother develops ‘learning pod’ for at-home instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The pandemic is forcing many parents to create ‘learning pods.’ The idea is to have one parent assist children with virtual learning as others head to work.