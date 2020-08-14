Advertisement

Madison County Board of Education votes to start school virtually, says their hands are tied by state officials

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County Schools teachers, parents, and even one student spoke up at Thursday night's school board meeting, every one of them said they want to go back to in-person learning.

However, school board members said after an emergency meeting with the Kentucky Department of Education, they felt like their hands were tied.

That means it will be an all-virtual start to the 2020 year for Madison County Schools.

The first day of school is pushed back again, now starting Sept. 2 in an attempt to give teachers more time to prepare and train for the best practices in this all-virtual learning situation.

After “regretfully recommending” the board vote to start school virtually, Superintendent David Gilliam was adamant that this virtual learning will not look like the last school year’s NTI days, even saying he expects to be able to have small groups of students come inside the schools for special tutoring sessions or other accommodations.

But, even so, this decision came with a lot of opposition.

“I think it’s crucial that our kids go back to school, they’re sliding behind in academics and socialization skills and then not to mention the kids that are without supervision all day,” Madison County parent Anne Marie Wambold. “Those board members were crushed and I do believe that their hands were tied, and I think it’s a shame that the bullies are winning and unfortunately we are reaching our kids that bullies win.”

Parents weren’t the only ones emotional about this decision. Even school board members were visibly upset having to come to terms with an all virtual start to the school year.

Each member said they had already made this decision, and now they felt their choice was being taken away from them by state officials.

