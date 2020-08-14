Advertisement

One week into classes, Georgetown College details steps taken to contain COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – As districts and universities decide how classes will look this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday marks the end of the first week of classes at Georgetown University.

Georgetown College is one of the first to return to classes, with students starting Monday.

Jonathan Sands Wise, Vice President of Enrollment Management at the college, says they spent the summer getting prepared.

Some of the changes include holding classes outside or in bigger spaces, installing a new ventilation system, and increased signage reminding students to stay 6-feet apart.

Plus, everyone on campus can use an app called ‘Campus Clear’ to check symptoms.

Sands Wise says the college is using this new normal to continue improving in an initiative called ‘Tigers Together.’

"We explore different ways of life together, and education together, and athletics together that honestly we may want to do when this is over," says Sands Wise

Some of these possible permanent changes include keeping outdoor class spaces and continuing to use the new ventilation system for better airflow.

Georgetown College says students have been doing their best to stay safe by practicing social distancing and wearing masks around campus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrison Co. schools consult with pediatricians, health officials on reopening plans

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Harrison County schools were the first to close in Kentucky following the governor’s recommendation back in March.

News

Ky. health departments can now issue citations to businesses not enforcing mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky health departments can now cite businesses that are not complying with the mandate to wear masks.

Lexington

Owner says he hopes to open new Lexington entertainment complex this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
George Krikorian spent most of his life developing entertainment centers, mostly in California. Instead of an empty lot at the corner of South Broadway and High Street, he immediately saw an opportunity.

News

2 charged with criminal abuse of a child in Laurel Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Arrest citations from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office state that two people have been charged with criminal abuse of a three-year-old.

Latest News

Regional

Pikeville Medical Center hosted ribbon-cutting ceremony

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Pikeville Medical Center is celebrating the groundbreaking for the new Children's Hospital and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Appalachian Valley Autism Center.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 4th highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases from Thursday.

News

Whitley County woman finally gets Union College degree at 92 years old

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Whitley County woman is now a college graduate more than 75 years after enrolling in college.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Showers and thunderstorms move in

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Tropical showers and thunderstorms will take over the forecast today and into Saturday before a cold front sends us back into a September feel next week

News

U.S. 27 in Garrard County reopens following crash

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A car wrecked into a pole on U.S. 27 across from McDonald's Thursday night.

News

Friends and family gather for funeral for 5-year-old Wilson boy shot and killed

Updated: 13 hours ago
A five-year-old boy who was shot to death last weekend in Wilson was laid to rest Thursday night.