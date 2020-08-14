Advertisement

Owner says he hopes to open new Lexington entertainment complex this fall

George Krikorian spent most of his life developing entertainment centers, mostly in California. Instead of an empty lot at the corner of South Broadway and High Street, he immediately saw an opportunity.
By Andrea Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Instead of an empty lot at the corner of South Broadway and High Street, he immediately saw an opportunity.

“I mean, this is a perfect location,” said Krikorian, owner, Lex Live Entertainment Complex. “It’s sort of like main and main in downtown Lexington. We’re right across the street from Rupp Arena, right across the street from where the convention center is being rebuilt, and there’s no facility like this in or near the downtown area.”

Some would argue there’s no facility like it in the state, for that matter.

Lex Live is a multi-level complex, complete with a sports bar, bowling alley and a virtual reality fun zone for kids. Not to mention an IMAX style movie theater with Kentucky blue seats that heat and recline.

“It’s a concept I’ve had in mind for a long time, but this is the first opportunity I’ve had to actually create something like this,” Krikorian said.

With unforeseen setbacks, like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Krikorian says it’s been a longer process than he had hoped for, but he feels confident the end result will be worth the wait.

“I think people are going to appreciate the chance to get out of the house and come here,” Krikorian said. “And this is large enough that social distancing isn’t going to be a problem. So, I think this is going to be very well received, or at least we certainly hope so.”

An official opening date hasn’t been set at this point, but Krikorian hopes to be up and running later this fall.

The center will provide 150 new jobs to start and they’re hoping to fill up to 300 positions once pandemic restrictions are lifted.

