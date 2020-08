MT. STERLING, Ky. (WKYT) -

Mt. Sterling police need your help identifying a woman found overnight Thursday.

They say she was found barefoot and disoriented on East High Street.

She did not know any of her personal information.

If you know who this woman is, or know her family, call Mt. Sterling police at (859) 498-8899.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.