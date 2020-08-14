Advertisement

Report: OVC presidents vote that schools can play non-conference football in fall

The report states that the OVC plans to play their conference schedule in the spring.
EKU Football Alonzo Booth
EKU Football Alonzo Booth(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Yahoo’s Pete Thamel is reporting that the Ohio Valley Conference presidents have voted that their schools can play four non-conference games this fall and a conference schedule in the spring.

The OVC is the last FCS conference to make a decision on fall sports.

Eastern Kentucky and Murray State are the two Kentucky schools in the conference.

The Colonels are set to visit West Virginia on September 12 and will receive nearly $500K for that game. Their other two non-conference games include Western Carolina and Youngstown State.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Coaching changes within Frederick Douglass basketball programs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Boys head coach Kurt Young is off to South Alabama and girls head man Shawn Ransom has resigned to pursue the boys opening.

Sports

Legendary Lexington Catholic basketball coach Tommy Starns dies at 86

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Starns made Lexington Catholic a contender, leading the Knights to the state tournament in 1966, 1977 and 1985.

Sports

2021 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler commits to Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Chandler committed to the Volunteers over Kentucky, Memphis and others.

News

KHSAA to vote next week to solidify fall sport dates

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will vote August 20 on a list of dates at the table to get practices and games back up and moving.

Latest News

Sports

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Emmert said the NCAA will try to stage the fall sports championships in the winter and spring

News

UK Athletics Director discusses plans for fall sports

Updated: 23 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Sports

Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting in Lexington

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
In the 31st meeting between the sisters, Serena rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory

Sports

Two Southland teams playing non-conference games

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The league announced the postponement of fall football on Thursday.

Sports

Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The trainer is a four-time Kentucky Derby winner who turns 84 next month.

Sports

Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:12 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
It calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions.”