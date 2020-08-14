Report: OVC presidents vote that schools can play non-conference football in fall
The report states that the OVC plans to play their conference schedule in the spring.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Yahoo’s Pete Thamel is reporting that the Ohio Valley Conference presidents have voted that their schools can play four non-conference games this fall and a conference schedule in the spring.
The OVC is the last FCS conference to make a decision on fall sports.
Eastern Kentucky and Murray State are the two Kentucky schools in the conference.
The Colonels are set to visit West Virginia on September 12 and will receive nearly $500K for that game. Their other two non-conference games include Western Carolina and Youngstown State.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.