Serena Williams loses in 3 sets to opponent ranked 116th

Williams lost to Shelby Rogers 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the Top Seed Open quarterfinals
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Serena Williams has been beaten by an opponent ranked outside the top 100 for the first time in eight years. Williams lost to Shelby Rogers 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the Top Seed Open quarterfinals on Friday. Rogers took six of the last eight points after trailing 3-1 in the tiebreaker. She is No. 116 and picked up only her third career victory over a top-10 opponent. Rogers also reached her first WTA semifinal since 2016. Williams is the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles and last bowed out against someone so low in the rankings against No. 111 Virginie Razzano at the 2012 French Open.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

8/14/2020 5:52:52 PM (GMT -4:00)

