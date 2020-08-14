Advertisement

The Breakdown with Kathy Plomin, Breaking the Bronze Ceiling

By Amber Philpott
Published: Aug. 14, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Across the country there are very few monuments or statues that celebrate and honor women including here in Lexington.

In fact, out of the nearly 5200 monuments and statues the Smithsonian says only about 7% represent women.

Three years ago, a group here in Lexington set out to change that number for this city.

In that time, The Breaking the Bronze Ceiling committee has worked tirelessly to raise money for a statue to be commissioned for the city.

Just last week that statue was installed and is now up in downtown Lexington.

The new statue celebrates a key moment in history for women, the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

