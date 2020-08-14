Advertisement

UPDATE: $24K in stolen property recovered as search for cold check writer continues

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office says William Steele has been writing bad checks over the last few weeks across the commonwealth.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office has reported that thousands of dollars worth of equipment purchased with cold checks have been recovered.

Detectives alerted the public earlier this month that William Steele had written at least $30,000 dollars in fraudulent checks at various locations around central Kentucky to purchase zero turn lawn mowers and golf carts. According to investigators, Steele would then sell the items for cash.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, officials were able to find Steele’s home with help from the public and executed a search warrant there. During their search, investigators say they found over $24,000 in stolen property obtained through cold checks. According to detectives, anyone who purchased equipment from Steele should be advised that whatever equipment he may have is likely stolen. They also say they are still missing a Hustler Fastrac 60 Zero Turn Lawn Mower.

Steele himself was not at the home and remains at-large. Investigators believe he may still be writing cold checks across the Commonwealth. Anyone who sees Steele or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 885-9512.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who has been committing crimes around central Kentucky.

Detective Matt Lytle says William Steele has been writing fraudulent checks around the commonwealth for the past several weeks, totaling at least $30,000.

The sheriff’s office says he’s been doing so in Jessamine, Bardstown, Lexington, Beautyville, and Winchester.

They say Steele has purchased several zero turn lawn mowers and golf carts using fraudulent checks to sell them for cash.

The sheriff’s office wants businesses be aware of him.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you can contact Jessamine County Dispatch at 859-887-5447.

This is the vehicle William Steele was last seen driving.(WKYT)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

