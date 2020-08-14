Watch: Groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pikeville Medical Center

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is hosting a virtual news conference.

PMC is celebrating the groundbreaking ceremony for its new Children’s Hospital and the ribbon cutting for the new Appalachian Valley Autism Center.

Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers are the keynote speakers.

You can watch the news conference live below:

