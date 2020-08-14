Whitley County woman finally gets Union College degree at 92 years old

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Whitley County woman is now a college graduate more than 75 years after enrolling in college.

Opal Clark Tye first enrolled at Union College in the fall of 1945. She was 17 years old and had a full scholarship.

It was there she met her husband. They got married in 1949 and she never finished her degree. Fast forward to 2020, when degree requirements at Union have changed. After some prompting by Tye’s granddaughter, college officials discovered that Tye, now 92 years old and living at a Corbin nursing home, had enough credits for a general studies degree.

Yesterday Union College President Monica Hawkins conferred the degree virtually.

Congratulations, Opal Tye!

