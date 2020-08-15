Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cold front bringing better weather ahead

(WYMT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front moves through for the second half of the weekend, bringing a few more storms, but also better feeling air for much of next week.

For your evening and night ahead, we’ll have mostly dry conditions with mild temperatures. Any storms out for eastern and southern Kentucky will be moving out of the region or dying off tonight. Skies will remain partly cloudy but should clear a bit overnight as well. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s and then into the upper 70s by sunset and then cool through the 70s and into 60s by late tonight.

Sunday morning will start with temperatures in the mid-60s for a nice feel. Muggy conditions will stick around through the later morning and afternoon hours before a cold front arrives later. This front will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be a bit stronger producing heavy rainfall, but once it moves through drier air will return. Highs on Sunday, before the front, are expected to reach into the mid-80s.

Through Monday and Tuesday, some isolated rain chances will remain in the forecast, but most will stay dry. Then we’ll keep dry weather around through the middle part of the week before another system moves in next Friday and into the weekend. It will also be feeling much better next week with lower humidity levels each day and below-average temperatures. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s through most of next week.

