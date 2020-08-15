Advertisement

Airbnb hosts are in the final turn for Derby bookings

Some Louisville Airbnb owners say properties already booked for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
Some Louisville Airbnb owners say properties already booked for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.(James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Churchill Downs allowing just a fraction of the normal fans to this year’s Kentucky Derby, Airbnb owners around the city are wondering if their seasonal bookings will happen.

“Currently right now we have 10 units in this building,” Louie Leger said as he opened the door to a newly renovated apartment in the Fincastle Building on West Broadway. “All ten are booked and we have several more requests for others. So we’re doing another 10 on the fourth floor here that we’re looking to have ready by Derby.”

New to the Derby Airbnb business, Leger renovated and upgraded the units expecting crowds in May. Now all in for September, he still expects to sell out. Leger is not alone in his optimism.

“I think for Derby, a lot of people have been waiting and sort of ready to push the button,” Airbnb Host Bart Borghuis said. “And now that there’s an official declaration of how it’s going to be done, people are making their plans.”

Borghuis said he had to flexible after his house with a pool in the Highlands was booked by a couple for the Derby in May. The reservation was extended to September only for the couple to cancel their plans when their General Admission tickets to the Derby were no longer accepted. Borghuis said his house will likely be booked again soon.

In 2019, AirDNA, which tracks international bookings, showed a total of over 14,000 nights booked at Louisville Airbnb properties the weeks before and after Derby. Even though this year’s attendance will be significantly smaller than in years past, the allure of the Derby still appears strong with some properties already booked for next year.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/16: Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

News

Letcher County crash leaves one person dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
William Vanover, 25, died on Thursday as a result of a car crash.

State

The Breakdown with Kathy Plomin, Breaking the Bronze Ceiling

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Across the country there are very few monuments or statues that celebrate and honor women including here in Lexington. In fact, out of the nearly 5200 monuments and statues the Smithsonian says only about 7% represent women. Three years ago, a group here in Lexington set out to change that number for this city.

News

WATCH | Catholic Diocese of Lexington releases names of priests accused of sexual abuse

Updated: 2 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Latest News

News

WATCH | Owner says he hopes to open new Lexington entertainment complex this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

London man arrested on wanton endangerment charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Ricky Vaughn, 30, was arrested after being accused of shooting at a driver.

News

WATCH | One week into classes, Georgetown College details steps taken to contain COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

WATCH | Lexington Police, Safe Kids Coalition talk about the right age to leave children home alone

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

WATCH | Election plans revealed; Gov. Beshear confirms 679 new cases, 8 new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

Sports

Barnhart: Calipari ‘has been unbelievable’ with COVID-19 protocols

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He said Calipari has been super in educating his team and going about things slowly.