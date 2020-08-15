Brady, Teichmann win in straight sets to reach Top Seed Open finals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jennifer Brady has reached her first WTA final by beating 16-year-old Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 at the Top Seed Open in Kentucky.

Brady has dropped only 17 games through four matches.

First. Career. Final. 🥳@jennifurbrady95 sees off Gauff 6-2, 6-4 and will play Teichmann for the Lexington 🏆.#TSOpen pic.twitter.com/MJNx9CiaM3 — wta (@WTA) August 15, 2020

The American will face Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in Sunday’s final. Teichmann reached the third final of her career - but first on hard courts - by eliminating Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2.

Hasn’t dropped a set all week! 💯



It’s a first hardcourt final for @jilteichmann as she knocks out Rogers 6-3, 6-2 to punch a ticket to the title match.#TSOpen pic.twitter.com/sqqBfEe6je — wta (@WTA) August 15, 2020

This is the first tennis tournament in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a tuneup for the U.S. Open, which starts in New York at the end of the month.

