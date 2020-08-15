Brady, Teichmann win in straight sets to reach Top Seed Open finals
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jennifer Brady has reached her first WTA final by beating 16-year-old Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 at the Top Seed Open in Kentucky.
Brady has dropped only 17 games through four matches.
The American will face Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in Sunday’s final. Teichmann reached the third final of her career - but first on hard courts - by eliminating Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-2.
This is the first tennis tournament in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It is a tuneup for the U.S. Open, which starts in New York at the end of the month.
