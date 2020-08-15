Gov. Beshear reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 638 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 38,930 cases. The COVID-19 testing positive rate is 5.45%.

“Saturday’s COVID report, unfortunately, suggests this is going to be the highest week of total cases that we’ve ever had, though our positivity rate is going down a little bit,” said Gov. Beshear. “Folks, this thing is real. We are at war with it and we are going to have to be the strong, resilient and also patient Kentuckians that we are to make sure that we prevent loss of life, that we promote health and that we protect our children, that we should never, ever experiment with.”

Seventeen of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

“When you look at how hard children are being hit now, 322 people under the age of 18 have tested positive since the beginning of this in Warren County alone,” the Governor said.

The Governor also reported six new deaths on Saturday. The deaths reported included two men from Jefferson County, ages 71 and 85; a 57-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 74-year-old man from Graves County; a 72-year-old man from Nicholas County, and an 89-year-old man from McCracken County.

That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 810.

As of Saturday, at least 754,985 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered stood at 9,091.

