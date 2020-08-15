I-75 back open following crash in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: I-75 is back open. No additional details have been released.

Original Story:

A multi-vehicle crash closed the northbound lanes of I-75 in Corbin Friday afternoon.

The Corbin Police Department posted on its Facebook page the crash happened near the 28 mile marker.

WYMT reached out to the Corbin Police Department for more information, but none was available.

Drivers need to find an alternate route.

We do not know how long the road will be closed.

