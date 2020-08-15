Advertisement

Kentucky man arrested in Tennessee on murder charge

Dennis Stone has been arrested in Davidson County, TN after turning himself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept. early Saturday morning.
Dennis Stone has been arrested in Davidson County, TN after turning himself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept. early Saturday morning.(N/A)
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Kentucky man is behind bars in Tennessee facing murder charges.

Dennis Stone has been arrested in Davidson County, TN after turning himself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept. early Saturday morning.

The arrest stems from an investigation involving the shooting death of Nichole Merrell on August 14, which also injured a child that she was holding at the time of the shooting at the Ideal Market in Earlington, Ky.

Stone’s arrest warrant listed the charges of one count of Murder, one count of Assault 1st, and 12 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree for endangering others in and around the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Detective Joe Stratton and deputies worked through the night to obtain warrants and worked with Metro Nashville PD to get Stone served with the warrants.

Officials say they will begin the process of extraditing Stone back to Kentucky this week.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Neighborhood Back-to-School Rallies provide backpacks to students in need

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
The start of the academic year is looking different than ever before, but some things are the same. Each year the YMCA of Central Kentucky partners with Fayette County Public Schools to host the neighborhood back to school rallies. They give backpacks and school supplies to students in need.

News

10 arrested in Laurel County narcotics sweep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff has announced a drug sweep conducted on Thursday resulted in ten arrests on multiple charges.

News

Transylvania University’s ‘Pioneer Plus’ program offers tuition-free options for undergrads

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Transylvania University is offering some students a free year of schooling.

News

Lexington firefighters contain townhome fire; family gets out safely

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New details have emerged in a late-night fire in Lexington on Friday.

Latest News

News

Lexington Fire Department battle fire at townhome

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a townhome fire.

News

Airbnb hosts are in the final turn for Derby bookings

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Even though this year’s attendance will be significantly smaller than in years past, the allure of the Derby still appears strong with some properties already booked for next year.

News

Union College confirms first case of COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials said in a statement sent to WYMT that they continue to take every precaution to protect students, faculty and staff.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/16: Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

News

Letcher County crash leaves one person dead

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
William Vanover, 25, died on Thursday as a result of a car crash.

State

The Breakdown with Kathy Plomin, Breaking the Bronze Ceiling

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Across the country there are very few monuments or statues that celebrate and honor women including here in Lexington. In fact, out of the nearly 5200 monuments and statues the Smithsonian says only about 7% represent women. Three years ago, a group here in Lexington set out to change that number for this city.