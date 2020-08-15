Lexington Fire Department battle fire at townhome

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a townhome fire.

Crews were called to a townhome on E 6th Street around 10:20 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials say that a fire was contained to one room of a home but crews were able to contain the blaze fairly quickly.

The one room received heavy damage.

The family inside the home was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

An investigator is on the scene, but the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.