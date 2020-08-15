Advertisement

Lexington firefighters contain townhome fire; family gets out safely

Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to a single room in the home.
Firefighters say they were able to contain the fire to a single room in the home.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – New details have emerged in a late night fire in Lexington on Friday.

Crews went to a townhome on East 6th Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just one room, which ended up taking heavy damage.

The family were able to get out safely.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

