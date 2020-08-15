Lexington firefighters contain townhome fire; family gets out safely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – New details have emerged in a late night fire in Lexington on Friday.

Crews went to a townhome on East 6th Street just before 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just one room, which ended up taking heavy damage.

The family were able to get out safely.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

