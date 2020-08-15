Advertisement

Lexington man charged in multiple summer shooting incidents

Santrice Bybee faces multiple charges in connection to several incidents around Lexington over the summer.
Santrice Bybee faces multiple charges in connection to several incidents around Lexington over the summer.(WKYT/Fayette County Detention Center)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man suspected of carrying out multiple violent offenses this summer has been arrested by Lexington Police.

Investigators took 26-year-old Santrice Bybee into custody on Friday, August 14.

Bybee is charged with 2 counts of assault, criminal mischief, 3 counts of wanton endangerment, 3 counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and trafficking in controlled substances. Additionally, Bybee is charged with strangulation, drug, and gun offenses connected to offenses in late July.

The assault charges stem from a shooting that occurred May 28 on Pennebaker Road. An investigation found that Bybee shot two men in what appears to be a narcotics-related incident.

On the afternoon of July 4, Bybee was involved in a shots fired incident in the parking lot of Fayette Mall. Nearly 50 shots were fired between Bybee and other individuals outside the Dillard’s department store. The shots damaged a bystander’s car that had a woman and child inside. Lexington Police continue to investigate the shooting case to identify other people involved.

In the strangulation case, Bybee is accused of attacking a woman with whom he had been in a relationship.

Both times Bybee was arrested, he was found to be in possession of controlled substances such as heroin and cocaine, as well as items indicative of drug trafficking. Guns were also found in Bybee’s possession. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Bybee is currently in the Fayette County Detention Center.

