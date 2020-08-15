Advertisement

Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Booker finishes second in voting

Devin Booker was second in the MVP vote, followed by T.J. Warren.
(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Portland’s Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World after averaging a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games.

Phoenix’s Monty Williams led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble and was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule.

Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Indiana’s T.J. Warren, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Houston’s James Harden.

Booker was second in the MVP vote, followed by Warren.

WKYT News at 5:00 PM