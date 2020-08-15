Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Booker finishes second in voting

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Portland’s Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World after averaging a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games.

Phoenix’s Monty Williams led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble and was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule.

Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Indiana’s T.J. Warren, Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Houston’s James Harden.

Booker was second in the MVP vote, followed by Warren.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.