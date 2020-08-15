Advertisement

Neighborhood Back-to-School Rallies provide backpacks to students in need

"To be able to find something they can look though, they can kind of feel surprised, feel like they got something that mom didn't get them... it's more of a present to them, and it makes them feel good," Staed says.
"To be able to find something they can look though, they can kind of feel surprised, feel like they got something that mom didn't get them... it's more of a present to them, and it makes them feel good," Staed says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

The start of the academic year is looking different than ever before, but some things are the same.

Each year the YMCA of Central Kentucky partners with Fayette County Public Schools to host the neighborhood back to school rallies. They give backpacks and school supplies to students in need.

During the school year, kids go through a lot of supplies. It’s a problem mom Kara Staed knows too well.

“All the advanced classes, and so he’s always needing paper and pencils because he’s always going through a lot,” Staed says. “During COVID, I’ve been limiting how much my kids go out, so I’ve been doing it myself.”

That's where the Back-to-School Rallies come in. The event provided backpacks filled with school supplies to anyone in need.

"I enjoy just being a partner in the community and just being a help to our neighbors," Andrew Newman says pastor at Eastland Park Church of the Nazarene.

Newman helped organize the event. He says COVID-19 has made it a little different. Past years entailed giveaways, food, and games.

"It has been 75% folks sticking around and enjoying the time with us there," Newman says.

This year, people drove up to get their backpacks. Plus, Newman says there were fewer sites taking part in the event... and fewer backpacks to give away.

Still, for kids, a Staed’s single backpack makes a difference.

"To be able to find something they can look though, they can kind of feel surprised, feel like they got something that mom didn't get them, you know they feel a little different towards it, it's more of a present to them, and it makes them feel good," Staed says.

This year all backpacks given away were assigned. The YMCA is working with Fayette County Public Schools to provide additional backpacks before the fall semester begins. For more information, you can reach out to your family resource center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky man arrested in Tennessee on murder charge

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Dennis Stone has been arrested in Davidson County, TN after turning himself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept. early Saturday morning.

News

10 arrested in Laurel County narcotics sweep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff has announced a drug sweep conducted on Thursday resulted in ten arrests on multiple charges.

News

Transylvania University’s ‘Pioneer Plus’ program offers tuition-free options for undergrads

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Transylvania University is offering some students a free year of schooling.

News

Lexington firefighters contain townhome fire; family gets out safely

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
New details have emerged in a late-night fire in Lexington on Friday.

Latest News

News

Lexington Fire Department battle fire at townhome

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a townhome fire.

News

Airbnb hosts are in the final turn for Derby bookings

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Even though this year’s attendance will be significantly smaller than in years past, the allure of the Derby still appears strong with some properties already booked for next year.

News

Union College confirms first case of COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials said in a statement sent to WYMT that they continue to take every precaution to protect students, faculty and staff.

Newsmakers

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/16: Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

News

Letcher County crash leaves one person dead

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
William Vanover, 25, died on Thursday as a result of a car crash.

State

The Breakdown with Kathy Plomin, Breaking the Bronze Ceiling

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
Across the country there are very few monuments or statues that celebrate and honor women including here in Lexington. In fact, out of the nearly 5200 monuments and statues the Smithsonian says only about 7% represent women. Three years ago, a group here in Lexington set out to change that number for this city.