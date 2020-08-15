Reds player tests positive, two games with Pirates postponed

CINCINNATI (AP) - The last two games of a series between Cincinnati and Pittsburgh have been called off because a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball is awaiting further testing. The Reds are the third team to have a game postponed because someone on their roster tested positive, joining the Marlins and Cardinals.

It’s the second time a Reds player has tested positive during the season. Matt Davidson went on the injured list after a positive test, but subsequent tests were negative and he returned to the team.

