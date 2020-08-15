Transylvania University’s ‘Pioneer Plus’ program offers tuition-free options for undergrads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Transylvania University is offering some students a free year of schooling.

It’s part of their ‘Pioneer Plus’ program, geared at giving students options in dynamic times.

Students who are enrolled full-time for in-person classes this year can get a fifth year of tuition for free.

Students whose classes are online can qualify for a free summer course.

Benefits also extend to students who are taking the year off from courses – for them, the school is promising to lock tuition costs in at the current rate.

