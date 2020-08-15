Two dead, one taken to hospital after crash near Midway

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Woodford County Saturday afternoon.

It happened on 1-64 westbound near the 67-mile marker near Midway.

Witnesses tell WKYT three people were ejected from a pickup pulling a trailer. Officials say two people were pronounced dead at the scene. One other person was taken to the hospital. The condition of that person is not known at this time.

WKYT has a crew on the scene and will update this story when more details become available.

