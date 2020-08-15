Advertisement

UK’s FUSION Day focuses on serving the community during the pandemic

Volunteers scrubbed gravestones at Lexington's African Cemetery Number Two.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While students at UK are moving in and getting ready for classes, some are getting familiar with Lexington by giving back. 

Several new UK students participated in FUSION: the university’s annual day of service. Volunteers helped at African Cemetery Number Two, the campus kitchen, and God’s Pantry Food Bank. 

“It’s just a way for students to get engaged with their community, to form a community within UK, and just start giving them a greater sense of belonging,” said Liliana Gomez, the Associate Director of Leadership and Service:

Gomez said they had to make some changes because of the pandemic, like allowing fewer participants, finding community partners for mostly outdoor activities, social distancing, and masks.

The effort is clear and so are the results. For freshman Kiarah Raglin, that’s the most rewarding part.  “It’s kind of a selfish reason, but it makes you feel good to do good,” she said. “It’s also going to help communities, so it’s a mutually beneficial thing.”

Gomez says the university will continue to provide additional volunteer opportunities throughout the semester.

