Union College confirms first case of COVID-19

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Union College confirmed their first case of COVID-19 on their campus in Barbourville Friday.
In a statement sent to WYMT, we’re told the individual is in isolation and is being taken care of by local health officials and that contact tracing is underway to determine if anyone else may have been exposed.
Officials also said in the statement that they continue to take every precaution to protect students, faculty and staff.
