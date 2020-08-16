Advertisement

18-year-old Mykel Waide killed in overnight shooting in Lexington

Waide was looking forward to his first day as a college student at the University of Louisville on Monday.
Waide was looking forward to his first day as a college student at the University of Louisville on Monday.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

One person is dead and four others are injured after an overnight shooting at Newtown Court in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Mykel Waide.  

Waide was looking forward to his first day as a college student at the University of Louisville on Monday. It is a day, and a whole future, that’s been taken away from him. 

Police were called to Newtown Court in reference to a large disorder with shots fired. One of these shots hit Waide. 

In a Facebook post, a witness says she stayed with him until the police came. At around 3:15 am Waide was declared dead at the scene. 

Waide graduating from Tates Creek High School. He was a part of the basketball team. A tweet by the program says, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our very own Mykel Waide. He was more than an athlete, he was a son, brother & scholar.” 

A man with an entire life ahead, gone too soon. 

Three others were also shot and taken to UK hospital. We do not have any updates on how they’re doing at this time. There is currently no suspect. 

