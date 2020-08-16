Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler air returns this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While storms will clear out tonight, another round of rain will come in for the beginning of the workweek with a cooldown on the way.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move to the southeast as we continue this evening and into early tonight before completely clearing out. These storms will be capable of producing strong winds and heavy rain, but once they move out of your area, direr air will return. Temperatures this evening and tonight will feel much nicer dropping down into the 70s and even the lower 60s by tonight.

Monday morning will start with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s for a nice feel. A mix of sun and clouds will be around throughout the day, and mostly dry conditions will be about as well. We make it to the afternoon and evening with highs only topping the lower 80s and upper 70s with lower humidity levels. As we head into late Monday evening and the overnight hours, a few isolated to scattered showers will pop up with another weak front moving in.

The secondary front will continue to move through Tuesday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. After this front, a drier pattern will return for the middle and latter parts of the week before another system moves next weekend. Temperatures will stay well below average with highs staying in the lower 80s and upper 70s, and overnight lows will be mid to upper 50s.

