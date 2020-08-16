Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cooler air returns this week

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While storms will clear out tonight, another round of rain will come in for the beginning of the workweek with a cooldown on the way.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move to the southeast as we continue this evening and into early tonight before completely clearing out. These storms will be capable of producing strong winds and heavy rain, but once they move out of your area, direr air will return. Temperatures this evening and tonight will feel much nicer dropping down into the 70s and even the lower 60s by tonight.

Monday morning will start with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s for a nice feel. A mix of sun and clouds will be around throughout the day, and mostly dry conditions will be about as well. We make it to the afternoon and evening with highs only topping the lower 80s and upper 70s with lower humidity levels. As we head into late Monday evening and the overnight hours, a few isolated to scattered showers will pop up with another weak front moving in.

The secondary front will continue to move through Tuesday with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. After this front, a drier pattern will return for the middle and latter parts of the week before another system moves next weekend. Temperatures will stay well below average with highs staying in the lower 80s and upper 70s, and overnight lows will be mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cold front bringing better weather ahead

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
A cold front will sweep through Sunday bringing storm chances and better air that will stay for much of next week

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
5PM FastCast

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Watch

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Locally heavy rains continue into the start of the weekend.

Forecast

WATCH | Shane Smith's FastCast for Sunday, August 16th

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:07 AM EDT
Nice temperatures move in for this week

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Showers and thunderstorms move in

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:03 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Tropical showers and thunderstorms will take over the forecast today and into Saturday before a cold front sends us back into a September feel next week

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Rounds Of Storms Kick In

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT
5PM FastCast

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds Of Storms Kick In

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Tropical downpours are a good bet from time to time over the next few days.

Forecast

FastCast - early morning - VOD

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer heat and more storms ahead

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:02 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Summer heat, humidity, and storm chances stick around through the end of the week, but better air is arriving just around the corner

Forecast

Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | Watching More Storms Ahead

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
5PM FastCast