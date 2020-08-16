Asia Seidt leaves Kentucky as most decorated swimmer in school history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Asia Seidt has left a lasting legacy in Lexington.

What she accomplished in the pool during her time at Kentucky may never happen again. She received 21 All-America honors, 15 SEC Championship medals and she holds nine school records.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 put an early end to her storied career, but she has been nominated for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.

This nomination is just another feather in the cap of the most decorated UK swimmer in school history.

“To say you’re from Kentucky and to represent the state of Kentucky, and you’re from there, I think it means more to me than anything,” said Seidt.

“I love this state, and I love this school, but the people here have made it so beyond special, and it’s truly been such an honor to have UK on my cap for the past four years.”

The 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced this fall and she is honored to be nominated.

“It’s been incredible, and just to have that support was the reason I was able to even be in contention for this award, and it’s crazy to see the other people nominated. It’s such an elite group of athletes, and it’s truly such an honor to just be in the field with those people.”

