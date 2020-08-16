Advertisement

Brady tops Teichmann, wins inaugural Top Seed Open

Jennifer Brady has won her first WTA title by beating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Top Seed Open in Kentucky.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jennifer Brady has won her first WTA title by beating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Top Seed Open in Kentucky.

It was the the first professional tennis event in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. There were no spectators allowed.

Brady is a 25-year-old American based in Florida who began the week ranked 49th. She did not drop a set throughout the hard-court tournament in Lexington.

It was a perfect way to prepare for the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31 in New York. Teichmann is a 23-year-old from Switzerland who has won two tour titles, both on clay.

