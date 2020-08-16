Brady tops Teichmann, wins inaugural Top Seed Open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jennifer Brady has won her first WTA title by beating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Top Seed Open in Kentucky.

That FIRST title feeling! 🥳@jennifurbrady95 defeats Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 to claim the @TopSeedTennisKY 🏆 on home soil. pic.twitter.com/Ff7ABYd302 — wta (@WTA) August 16, 2020

It was the the first professional tennis event in the United States since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. There were no spectators allowed.

Brady is a 25-year-old American based in Florida who began the week ranked 49th. She did not drop a set throughout the hard-court tournament in Lexington.

It was a perfect way to prepare for the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31 in New York. Teichmann is a 23-year-old from Switzerland who has won two tour titles, both on clay.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.