Family of missing Floyd County woman offers $1,000 reward for information

By Buddy Forbes and Paige Noel
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been almost one year since Krista Garrett’s family has heard from her. We first learned of her disappearance in March.

Updated 8/7/2020

Krista Garrett’s family is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Garrett’s direct whereabouts.

If you have any information please contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 606-433-7731.

Original Story 7/21/2020

Garrett, 33, was last seen on August 30, 2019, at the Marathon gas station on KY 114 in Prestonsburg. A family member said she was walking alone.

Her family said the last time they heard from her was in October. She called and told them, over the phone, that she was going to a rehab facility. They have not heard from her since that call. She was not reported in any local jails, and area rehab facilities have no record of her checking in.

Garrett is 4′11″ and 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange-red T-shirt, and white Nike running shoes. She has strawberry blonde hair, green eyes, and has three tattoos: the name Charlie on her neck, a frog tattoo on her left foot, and a butterfly on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 9 at (606)433-7711.

Have you seen this woman? Krista Garrett has been missing for almost one year.
Have you seen this woman? Krista Garrett has been missing for almost one year.(WYMT)

