Friends remember Pikeville Police officer in 3rd Annual Scotty Hamilton Memorial ATV Ride

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, friends rememberd Scotty Hamilton who was a Pikeville Police Officer but was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2018.

“The memory that he brings to all of us and just have a good time in his honor,” said friend Hank Simpson.

Simpson said he and Hamilton played on the same softball team for many years.

“This right here brings him back to like he’s here, you know, and we just miss him dearly,” added Simpson.

The ATV ride also raised money for Hamilton’s 3-year-old daughter Brynlee’s college fund.

“There was a bunch of people that donated to it, like shirts and all that sort of thing, but this is something we can donate to yearly now. I don’t know if anybody else is doing that but we certainly will be,” said organizer Kayla Brown.

Brown feels a connection to Brynlee because she lost her father when she was 9-years-old.

“I know what it’s like to be a kid without a parent, especially a little girl without her dad,” added Brown.

ATV riders and friends kept Hamilton’s spirit alive for his little girl.

“She didn’t get to know her dad, but hopefully we can keep his legacy alive and so that way she can have that with her instead since she didn’t get the chance to know him,” said Brown.

Those who attended the event remembered a friend, a dad, and a husband.

“He’s just fun-loving, always smiling I mean just loved life,” said Simpson.

