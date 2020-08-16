Advertisement

Friends remember Pikeville Police officer in 3rd Annual Scotty Hamilton Memorial ATV Ride

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, friends rememberd Scotty Hamilton who was a Pikeville Police Officer but was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2018.

“The memory that he brings to all of us and just have a good time in his honor,” said friend Hank Simpson.

Simpson said he and Hamilton played on the same softball team for many years.

“This right here brings him back to like he’s here, you know, and we just miss him dearly,” added Simpson.

The ATV ride also raised money for Hamilton’s 3-year-old daughter Brynlee’s college fund.

“There was a bunch of people that donated to it, like shirts and all that sort of thing, but this is something we can donate to yearly now. I don’t know if anybody else is doing that but we certainly will be,” said organizer Kayla Brown.

Brown feels a connection to Brynlee because she lost her father when she was 9-years-old.

“I know what it’s like to be a kid without a parent, especially a little girl without her dad,” added Brown.

ATV riders and friends kept Hamilton’s spirit alive for his little girl.

“She didn’t get to know her dad, but hopefully we can keep his legacy alive and so that way she can have that with her instead since she didn’t get the chance to know him,” said Brown.

Those who attended the event remembered a friend, a dad, and a husband.

“He’s just fun-loving, always smiling I mean just loved life,” said Simpson.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Victim in overnight Lexington shooting was former TC basketball player

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
One person is dead, and at least one other person is injured after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

News

WATCH | Senior living community hosts art project featuring residents’ work

Updated: 11 hours ago
Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm is holding a virtual art contest now through Aug. 21.

News

WATCH | Coroner identifies two killed in Woodford Co. crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
Officials say two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner identified them as Philip Cox, 80, and Katherine Locke, 74.

News

Former Berea College professor found dead

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A former Berea College professor has been found dead.

News

Laurel County celebrates 85th annual homecoming

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
However, the parade was not the only event commemorating the longest-running homecoming in Kentucky. The homecoming also celebrated the anniversary with a time capsule to be opened in 2040.

Latest News

Sports

Hollon makes first start in five years, Y’alls beat Legends in sudden death

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The former Woodford Co. star struck out eight batters over five innings.

News

Senior living community hosts art project featuring residents’ work

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Legacy Reserve at Fritz Farm is holding a virtual art contest now through Aug. 21.

Sports

Pneumatic wins Pagasus, final points race for Kentucky Derby

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The win earned Pneumatic 20 points for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

News

‘Free, white and 21’: Racist comments leave University of Pikeville student pleading for unity

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
When Victor Nakayassu joined his college group for a day on the water, he quickly felt left out to dry when he says racism reared its head.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 638 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 38,930 cases.