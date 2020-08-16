Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 390 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported Sunday

(AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 390 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 39,315 cases.

“The total number of new COVID-19 cases has increased this week which shows the disease is still very active in Kentucky, but on a positive note it appears that Kentuckians have stopped the exponential growth of the virus,” Gov. Beshear said. “Team Kentucky has again shown that if we socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands, we have a better chance of continuing to reopen our economy safely and get more Kentuckians back to school and work.”

Thirteen of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

The Governor also reported three new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 813.

The deaths reported Sunday were a 67-year-old woman from Fayette County, a 73-year-old woman from Perry County and a 91-year-old woman from Franklin County.

“In Kentucky, the mortality rate is 2.1% compared to 3.2% nationally,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This success is a combination of accomplishments including keeping COVID-19 from spreading out of control, excellent health care and more widespread testing than many other states.”

Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday.

As of Saturday, at least 754,985 tests had been administered. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered stood at 9,091.

