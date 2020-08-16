Hollon makes first start in five years, Y’alls beat Legends in sudden death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Woodford County star Clinton Hollon made his first start against pros in five years Saturday night, but his Lexington Legends lost to the Florence Y’alls in sudden death in the Battle of the Bourbon Trail.

Saturday was his first start at Whitaker Bank Ballpark since his Yellow Jackets won the 2012 state championship.

The former second-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays struck out eight batters over five innings, allowing five runs on six hits.

Former West Jessamine and Morehead State standout Bud Morton reached on an error in the second inning and two scored to tie the game at two.

Former Tates Creek star Devin Hairston then scored two with a base knock to center to make it 4-2 Legends.

Hairston would then drill a two-run single in the 8th to make it a 7-6 game and Matt Winaker blasted a 3-run homer to put Lexington in front 10-6.

However, Florence scored four runs in the top of the 9th to force sudden death and they won the game.

We’re headed to the 10th. SUDDEN DEATH BASEBALL



In the Battle of the Bourbon Trail, there will be a top of the 10th inning.



The first to either 3 outs defensively or to score 1 run offensively wins the game.



The Home Team (The Legends) have chosen to hit pic.twitter.com/Zvzrg6kAqJ — Lexington Legends (@LexingtonLegend) August 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.