Laurel County celebrates 85th annual homecoming

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cars and floats pass through Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park on Saturday celebrating the 85th annual Laurel County homecoming.

“They’re like my favorite thing to do. I love like engaging with the crowd, seeing all the fun floats, so I had a blast today,” said JJ Dyche, Teen Laurel County Homecoming 2019.

This year’s theme was “Come home and see.”

“Well, just the homecoming in general. It’s the longest homecoming in Kentucky, so just being a part of it and being a titleholder and being a part of the sisterhood here is one for itself you know it’s absolutely amazing. So I think this will be a year to remember for sure,” said Miss Laurel County Homecoming, Hannah Harrison.

However, the parade was not the only event commemorating the longest-running homecoming in Kentucky. The homecoming also celebrated the anniversary with a time capsule to be opened in 2040.

“We wanted to have something to commemorate this and so many changes are going on in our world we thought what a better time to come put it in and then open it in 20 years and see what happens,” said Chelsea Philpot, Laurel County Homecoming President.

The time capsule held a video of North and South Laurel’s graduation, a mask, a dollar bill, and some change, and newspapers from 2020.

“It’s just a big year in general as a moment also 2020 has been a big year with COVID so we just wanted to celebrate this year and the homecoming and keeping our traditions alive,” said Philpot.

2020 Miss and Teen Laurel County Homecoming
2020 Miss and Teen Laurel County Homecoming(Studio 206)

Congratulations to the new Miss Laurel County Homecoming Camryn Deaton and Teen Laurel County Homecoming Lorin Sasser.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

