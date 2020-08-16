One killed, at least one more injured, in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – One person is dead, and at least one other person is injured after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Police responded to the 1000-block of Newtown Court in reference to a large disorder with shots fired.

When investigators arrived, they say they found two men, possibly in their early 20′s, with gunshot wounds.

One was shot in the lower leg and was taken to the hospital.

Another man was declared deceased on the scene. The Fayette County coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Mykel Waide. The coroner has classified the manner of death as a homicide. The coroner puts the time of death at 3:17 a.m.

Police do not have information on a suspect at this time.

WKYT has reached out to Lexington police to determine whether anyone else was hurt in the incident.

We will update this story as additional information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.