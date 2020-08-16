Pneumatic wins Pagasus, final points race for Kentucky Derby
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) - Pneumatic won the final race worth points for the Kentucky Derby, cruising to 2 1/4 length victory in the $150,000 TVG.com Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park Saturday.
The win earned Pneumatic 20 points for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. The race is limited to 20 starters, although the field may have less in this year’s Triple Crown race because of the changes caused by coronavirus.
Coming into the Pegasus, Pneumatic was 22nd on the Kentucky Derby points list with 25 points. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt, who finished fourth in the Belmont, now is guaranteed a spot with 45 points.
