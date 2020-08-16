Pneumatic wins Pagasus, final points race for Kentucky Derby

OCEANPORT, N.J. (AP) - Pneumatic won the final race worth points for the Kentucky Derby, cruising to 2 1/4 length victory in the $150,000 TVG.com Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park Saturday.

Pneumatic was much the best in the https://t.co/nBYFHj6ufh Pegasus Stakes @MonmouthPark! @BravoAce on the mount for Trainer Steve Asmussen & Winchell Thoroughbreds!



That concludes the 2020 #RoadtotheDerby prep races! @SpendthriftFarm pic.twitter.com/EYoPZVpGIR — TVG (@TVG) August 15, 2020

The win earned Pneumatic 20 points for the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. The race is limited to 20 starters, although the field may have less in this year’s Triple Crown race because of the changes caused by coronavirus.

The Road to the @KentuckyDerby is complete. Here's the updated point standings and preference list for both the Derby and Oaks after the Aug. 15 Pegasus (Pneumatic) and Alabama (Swiss Skydiver): https://t.co/60nNFq9568 pic.twitter.com/KyYOmALdkA — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) August 15, 2020

Coming into the Pegasus, Pneumatic was 22nd on the Kentucky Derby points list with 25 points. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt, who finished fourth in the Belmont, now is guaranteed a spot with 45 points.

