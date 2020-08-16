SEC to release updated 2020 conference football schedules Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC will announce their full 2020 football schedules on Monday.

On the Paul Finebaum Show at 3:00, the Week No. 1 matchups set for September 26 will be released.

The rest of the 10-game, conference-only schedule will be announced live on the SEC Network at 7:00.

Kentucky will visit Alabama and host Ole Miss and they already knew the rest of their other eight opponents. We will find out the dates of those matchups Monday night.

UK’s 10-game schedule will include one mid-season open date and an open date on Dec. 12. The SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5.

