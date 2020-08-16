Advertisement

SEC to release updated 2020 conference football schedules Monday

On the Paul Finebaum Show at 3:00, the Week No. 1 matchups set for September 26 will be released.
UK Football helmets and ball
UK Football helmets and ball(Lee K. Howard | Lee K. Howard)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC will announce their full 2020 football schedules on Monday.

The rest of the 10-game, conference-only schedule will be announced live on the SEC Network at 7:00.

Kentucky will visit Alabama and host Ole Miss and they already knew the rest of their other eight opponents. We will find out the dates of those matchups Monday night.

UK’s 10-game schedule will include one mid-season open date and an open date on Dec. 12. The SEC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of Dec. 5.

